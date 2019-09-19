Olstein Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $6.24 Million; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $15.34 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 44,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 88,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 403,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.30 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 351,635 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.12 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.