Olstein Capital Management LP Has Raised Western Digital (WDC) Position By $624,000; Headinvest Has Trimmed Its Duke Energy (DUK) Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 13,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 190,000 shares with $9.13 million value, up from 177,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.71M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

Headinvest Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 3,730 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Headinvest Llc holds 3,730 shares with $336,000 value, down from 7,460 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $66.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Nv has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boston Private Wealth Limited has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,350 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 200,502 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2,243 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co. Nuwave Investment Management Lc owns 0.14% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,320 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 179,510 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Montag A Associates holds 0.2% or 23,996 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 64,998 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 220,169 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 4,669 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 246,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 0.65% above currents $90.74 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -6.22% below currents $54.63 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target. UBS maintained the shares of WDC in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cibc Mkts reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 133,376 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,584 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 82,365 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 596,874 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Barnett And Inc has 6,473 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 589,036 shares. Axa owns 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 78,000 shares. Coastline Trust has 0.07% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 13,636 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 54,733 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) stake by 23,600 shares to 43,000 valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.