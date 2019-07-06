Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holding By $415,035; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 6,015 shares as Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 113,235 shares with $7.82M value, down from 119,250 last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc now has $4.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 495,610 shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 45 sold and reduced their stakes in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.60 million shares, up from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tennant Company (TNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for 390,501 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 46,697 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 844,793 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 1.25% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 589,208 shares.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 72,490 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.12 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. C. markets. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. PB’s profit will be $82.43M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 69,000 shares to 333,000 valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 113,000 shares. Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was raised too.