Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $850,000; Violich Capital Management Has Increased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $492,000 as Share Value Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 1.44M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 11/05/2018 – 68FC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 4,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $297.63. About 184,368 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

