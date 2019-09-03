Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered By $1.10 Million Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake; Movado Group (MOV) Sentiment Is 1.15

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 76 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 66 sold and decreased their holdings in Movado Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 15.75 million shares, up from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Movado Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 51 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) stake by 32.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,600 shares as Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY)’s stock rose 23.05%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 17,700 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 26,300 last quarter. Caseys Gen Stores Inc now has $6.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 516,698 shares traded or 47.72% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,600 were accumulated by Mairs. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 138,604 were reported by Ameriprise Finance. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 16 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 125,337 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 26,484 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 419,468 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited reported 595 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 158,671 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% stake. Advisory has 170,614 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Manchester Mngmt owns 473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Epoch accumulated 310,629 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,134 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) stake by 10,574 shares to 26,900 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 20.87 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Caseys General Stores has $16600 highest and $12300 lowest target. $149’s average target is -10.30% below currents $166.11 stock price. Caseys General Stores had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of CASY in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) on Thursday, August 29 to “Underperform” rating.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.18 per share. MOV’s profit will be $23.41 million for 4.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TGE, PAHC, SXI, and LKCO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $463.89 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 7.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 26,205 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 77,350 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 40,584 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 124,034 shares.