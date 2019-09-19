Olstein Capital Management LP Has Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position By $333,700; Synchrony Financial (SYF) SI Decreased By 28.21%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had a decrease of 28.21% in short interest. SYF’s SI was 8.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.21% from 11.40M shares previously. With 5.19M avg volume, 2 days are for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s short sellers to cover SYF’s short positions. The SI to Synchrony Financial’s float is 1.16%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 7,100 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 150,000 shares with $7.10 million value, up from 142,900 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $215.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 20.26M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.40% above currents $34.08 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, September 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PayPal Credit extends online financing promotion to lower cost purchases – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.61 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,091 are held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 235,039 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advsrs reported 691 shares stake. City reported 62,325 shares. Nomura Holdg has 1.07M shares. 54,333 are held by Goelzer Investment Mngmt. Burney invested in 0.05% or 18,177 shares. 5,284 were accumulated by Brick Kyle Associates. Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 88,696 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Incorporated reported 352,790 shares. First Financial In reported 3,812 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 61,356 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.74% or 12.39M shares. Virginia-based Culbertson A N & Co has invested 1.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fred Alger Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,195 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 2,000 shares to 25,100 valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 17,000 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.38% above currents $48.93 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21.