Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Parker Hannifin (PH) Position By $1.01 Million; Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 5,900 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 27,000 shares with $4.63M value, down from 32,900 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.22. About 332,863 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc (STK) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 11 sold and reduced equity positions in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund for 36,036 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 15,614 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 104,985 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,433 shares.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $328.66 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 50,217 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Co owns 55 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc accumulated 0.03% or 159,286 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 3,132 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.74% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP has 37,171 shares. Gru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Oppenheimer has 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 20,424 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 0.01% stake. South State holds 0.09% or 5,053 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc owns 1,461 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 757,985 are held by Lazard Asset Limited. Zeke Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 3,040 shares. Mathes Co reported 9,802 shares. Bowen Hanes Communication reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 9.49 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. 875 shares valued at $150,341 were sold by Bowman William R on Wednesday, February 13. 319 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares with value of $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C. $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by OBOURN CANDY M.