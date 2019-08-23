Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $3.71 Million; Market Value Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $504,480 as Share Price Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 70,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 157,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, down from 228,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 6.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 10,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 223,835 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 234,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 616,778 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Lc reported 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highland Ltd Liability Company reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Dakota Council holds 31,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charter Tru reported 0.7% stake. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,853 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cls Invs Llc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,151 are held by Amarillo State Bank. Bluemountain Limited Co owns 3,792 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd reported 22,201 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree L P, a Texas-based fund reported 135,925 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 73,840 shares. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.04% or 311,206 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.76M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.77M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt invested in 96,506 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Qs Invsts Limited Co reported 3,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Advisory Services Limited reported 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Prudential Finance reported 180,499 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 25.86 million shares.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests Seagate Technology Stock May Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Farm Payrolls In-Line at 164K, More Q2 Earnings: XOM, CVX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,151 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $86.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).