Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Big Lots (BIG) Stake by $380,000 as Stock Value Declined; Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) by $1.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 83,144 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 1.11M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares to 200,643 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc owns 31,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 37,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Hood River Management Ltd Liability Company holds 376,210 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.23% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 26,355 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 7,193 shares. Second Curve Cap Limited Com has invested 12.19% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Kennedy Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Heartland Advsrs reported 450,725 shares stake. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bridgeway invested in 45,000 shares. Paloma Partners accumulated 21,605 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.05% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.91 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $870,425 activity. Shares for $98,850 were bought by Dolan James J. on Friday, July 19. 1,000 shares were bought by Demas David J, worth $26,400 on Friday, June 14. The insider Seidel Richard B. bought 2,000 shares worth $50,000. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 was made by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,193 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 69,686 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt has 5.19% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 155,682 shares. Fin Advisers Ltd owns 8,542 shares. Kestrel Investment Mgmt holds 2.15% or 122,300 shares. Millennium Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 644,762 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 8,800 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 222,182 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Brandywine Investment Limited invested in 78,788 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Riverhead holds 0.02% or 10,201 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 446,878 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 23,100 shares to 218,900 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.