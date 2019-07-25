Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holding By $637,500; Friess Associates Has Lowered Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 8.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,500 shares as Eastman Chem Co (EMN)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 92,500 shares with $7.02M value, down from 101,000 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.37. About 751,608 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Friess Associates Llc decreased Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) stake by 91.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 332,130 shares as Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA)’s stock rose 8.45%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 30,932 shares with $978,000 value, down from 363,062 last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc. now has $882.67M valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 351,260 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.58% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 179,469 shares. Fred Alger owns 1.84M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 71,809 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 16,393 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 300,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Amer holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 19,244 shares. D E Shaw And Co owns 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 47,802 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, Next Century Growth Limited Com has 1.21% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 287,360 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Paradigm Cap Management New York accumulated 421,500 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.31% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Friess Associates Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,696 shares to 23,817 valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 1.99M shares. Clarus Corp. was raised too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was sold by Spencer Justin. Carlen Douglas Alan also sold $60,317 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Friday, February 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vocera Communications had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 8. The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 26,314 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 585,285 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Veritable LP invested in 0% or 2,829 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 66,220 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc has 2.97M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 4,551 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 790,400 shares. Profit Ltd Llc owns 13,044 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa accumulated 0.39% or 72,823 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 7,000 shares to 69,000 valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) stake by 81,232 shares and now owns 185,000 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.