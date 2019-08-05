Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Position; Glazer Capital Increased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding By $2.55 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 15,200 shares as Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 113,000 shares with $3.38M value, up from 97,800 last quarter. Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 387,263 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos

Glazer Capital Llc increased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 174.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glazer Capital Llc acquired 231,471 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Glazer Capital Llc holds 364,283 shares with $4.34 million value, up from 132,812 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $539.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 8.17% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 789,935 shares traded or 25.03% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co owns 13,034 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 60,760 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Prudential reported 261,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 552,231 were reported by Advsr Asset. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Annex Advisory Lc stated it has 10,859 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 59,100 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 352,064 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 3.99 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 268,500 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Company. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 0% or 7,992 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc decreased Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii stake by 43,204 shares to 56,796 valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co stake by 146,656 shares and now owns 1.39M shares. Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 27,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 620,963 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 382,930 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 474 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,658 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management accumulated 117,544 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 53,833 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 424 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 1.73 million shares. Sei Investments Commerce invested in 185,672 shares. Mackenzie reported 97,913 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.30M shares stake. Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 19,120 shares to 147,000 valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

