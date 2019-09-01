Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $863,500 as Stock Value Declined; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Price Declined While Midas Management Lowered Holding by $1.23 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10,500 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 50,864 shares to 111,100 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 130,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

