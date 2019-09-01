Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $440,800 Its Prestige Brands Hldgs (PBH) Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Cut Transcanada (TRP) Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp acquired 15,200 shares as Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (PBH)’s stock rose 19.19%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 113,000 shares with $3.38 million value, up from 97,800 last quarter. Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 299,659 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 354,847 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 2.17 million shares with $97.68M value, down from 2.53 million last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $47.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 2.27M shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TransCanada Releases 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) stake by 74,407 shares to 85,593 valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regal (NYSE:RBC) stake by 4,180 shares and now owns 89,500 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue – Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 511,335 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 47,514 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 616,067 shares. Kestrel Corp stated it has 198,850 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 697 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 509,149 were reported by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Legal General Gru Pcl owns 53,833 shares. Interest Group holds 0.02% or 135,589 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, Argi Invest Lc has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 6,973 shares. Diversified stated it has 7,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,780 shares in its portfolio.