Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Intel (INTC) Stake By $2.17 Million; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) Shorts Down By 6.23%

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 41,000 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 164,000 shares with $8.81M value, down from 205,000 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $208.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 10.69 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 9.44 million shares previously. With 1.94M avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 606,661 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – RICHARD TOBIN IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A DIRECTOR OF CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNH INDUSTRIAL’S SR DEBT TO Ba1, AFFIRMS Ba1 C; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CNH Industrial Honors Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH) stake by 15,200 shares to 113,000 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) stake by 22,600 shares and now owns 106,000 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,747 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Planning Advsrs Llc accumulated 63,122 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 1.83M shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sonata Gru stated it has 10,848 shares. Covington Cap holds 430,962 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 192,558 shares. Aldebaran Fin Inc reported 8,424 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 42,276 shares. 479,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Com. 6,450 are owned by Fosun Interest. 101,883 were reported by Atria Ltd Liability. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 2,000 shares stake. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 7.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.55M shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 5.61 million shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.