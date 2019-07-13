Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $2.55 Million; Market Value Rose; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Lifted Holding by $12.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50.58M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581.63 million, up from 49.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 4.79M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth stated it has 939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 521,243 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 113,919 shares. 27,691 were reported by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 138,350 shares. Da Davidson And Company, a Montana-based fund reported 34,267 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 157,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 33.67M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 6.97M shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 20,671 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 21,587 shares. Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 14,801 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 188,345 shares or 0% of the stock.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 70,973 shares to 14.40M shares, valued at $1.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 150,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10,574 shares to 26,900 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 81,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,399 are held by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc. Vanguard Grp holds 0.06% or 12.28M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,747 shares. North Star Investment Corporation stated it has 2,890 shares. 320 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Com Of America. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 79,034 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt has 2,413 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd owns 46,795 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Huntington Retail Bank holds 39,641 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedgewood Pa has 0.49% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,700 shares. 2,400 were reported by Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc. Kentucky Retirement owns 4,974 shares. Financial Counselors reported 2,623 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.22 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.