Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $468,000; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $347,200

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 174,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 10.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $274.54. About 158,581 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs reported 6,943 shares stake. Bb&T Corp reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 2,166 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 912,114 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Atlanta Mgmt Communications L L C reported 0.89% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 975 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 21 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 3,759 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,921 shares. 1,080 are owned by Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Co. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,645 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 27.90 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares to 128,034 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,510 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,500 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).