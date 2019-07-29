Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Taitron Components (TAIT) Sentiment Is 3

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 30.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 70,037 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 157,963 shares with $8.53M value, down from 228,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $243.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 6.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Taitron Components Inc (TAIT) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 3 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 1 sold and trimmed holdings in Taitron Components Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 692,933 shares, up from 649,380 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Taitron Components Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 32,000 shares to 126,000 valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.99 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,342 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Frontier Invest Mngmt Communications owns 258,564 shares. Whitnell invested in 28,008 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Financial Service Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 4.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen & Steers reported 3,401 shares. Mengis Mngmt reported 7,800 shares. Holderness Invests invested in 1.79% or 69,238 shares. Connors Investor Ser invested in 305,545 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.85% or 14.95 million shares. Andra Ap accumulated 138,300 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood Mngmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Retail Bank Corp reported 1.02% stake. Captrust Advisors reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $18.71 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

