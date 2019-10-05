Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Aldebaran Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 482,253 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,048 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 3,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.02 million for 33.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,800 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $144.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 5,830 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).