Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Corning (GLW) Stake By $495,000; Polaris Capital Management Lowered Western Union Co. (WU) Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Western Union Co. (WU) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as Western Union Co. (WU)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 2.06M shares with $38.05 million value, down from 2.08 million last quarter. Western Union Co. now has $8.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 2.90 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 9.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Olstein Capital Management Lp holds 137,000 shares with $4.54M value, down from 152,000 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $26.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 1.74 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,500 shares to 30,500 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 69,000 shares and now owns 333,000 shares. Westrock Co was raised too.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Corning Stock Popped 15.2% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Corning Just Replaced Its Strategic Growth Framework – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.30 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Close Lc has 7.75% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Regions holds 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 16,805 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co has 39,579 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 112,242 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 27,554 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associates has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 7,609 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 5,064 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc holds 109,919 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 7,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And holds 2.36% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Natl Asset Management invested 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). California Employees Retirement System has 1.84M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. 223,379 shares valued at $7.54M were sold by WEEKS WENDELL P on Thursday, February 14. $1.20 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares were sold by Morse David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,554 are held by Bb&T. Aqr Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Addison holds 0.17% or 12,181 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Gideon Advsr holds 14,467 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 1.80M shares. Becker Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Wellington Grp Llp holds 2.79M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.55 million were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru. Apg Asset Nv holds 4.60 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 0.02% or 144,788 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 45,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 47,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 20,200 shares to 1.09M valued at $37.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 268,412 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Western Union Company (WU) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Union Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Launches First Accelerator Class with Techstars – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74 million for 10.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.