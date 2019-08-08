Olstein Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Western Digital (WDC); Lee Danner & Bass Stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) Cut by $512,934

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 239,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 14.00M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares to 158,492 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings.

