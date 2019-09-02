Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) as Valuation Rose; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position Has Raised by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.98M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 69,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 333,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Shell Asset Co invested in 17,706 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Thompson Management Inc invested in 0.13% or 12,466 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 44,300 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 566,566 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.1% or 1.13M shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 27,350 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 419,567 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Amer International reported 7.26 million shares. 14,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 813,663 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 11,534 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 39,090 shares.

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,187 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,500 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communications New (NASDAQ:DISCK).