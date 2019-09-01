Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Stock Price Declined; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined While Aqr Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $16.64 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 221,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 658,273 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.95M, up from 436,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.37 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,045 shares. Martin Tn reported 18,774 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & owns 6,227 shares. California-based Blume Capital has invested 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.77M shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,500 shares. Tdam Usa owns 42,167 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Limited reported 11,098 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited reported 242,466 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs reported 150,114 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 870 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 16,944 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com reported 1.67% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vision Cap Management, Oregon-based fund reported 60,185 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 516 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares to 113,235 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 263,600 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 0.04% or 8,592 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 8,033 were reported by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 13,145 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested in 1.25M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 221,239 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 13,245 shares. 22,100 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com. Raymond James Financial Ser holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 23,410 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 0.39% or 12,549 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 3,298 shares stake. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 92,500 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. 60,793 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

