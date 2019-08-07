Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Its Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $624,000; Jackson Wealth Management Upped Holding in Intel (INTC) as Stock Declined

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 5.12M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 1.07M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 8 shares. Eventide Asset Lc holds 3,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Augustine Asset invested in 50,767 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Citigroup reported 308,695 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 761,925 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 1.79M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 341,910 were accumulated by J Goldman & Limited Partnership. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 4,679 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.03% or 12,500 shares. Blair William Il holds 5,684 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 219,520 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8098.38 down -63.41 points – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Western Digital (WDC) – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple Might Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Division – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $409.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 20,152 shares to 511,597 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).