Olstein Capital Management LP Boosted Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position by $1.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Broderick Brian C Raised Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 16,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $162.4. About 205,986 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.76. About 20.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 74,407 shares to 85,593 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 130,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,300 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.