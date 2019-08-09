Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)

Since Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) are part of the Discount Variety Stores industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 88 3.97 N/A 2.17 39.05 Fred’s Inc. 2 0.01 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and Fred’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 11.8% Fred’s Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fred’s Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Fred’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fred’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and Fred’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Fred’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.50% and an $91.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and Fred’s Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 68.8%. 4.1% are Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Fred’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. -3.06% -1.49% -10.75% 10.13% 21.42% 27.33% Fred’s Inc. -10.94% -41.02% -75.7% -87.16% -83.95% -82%

For the past year Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Fred’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. beats Fred’s Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 628 retail stores, including 55 express stores and 3 specialty pharmacy-only locations; 362 pharmacies; 3 specialty pharmacy facilities; and 16 franchised stores in 15 states of the southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.