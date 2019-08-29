Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Reaches $56.58 After 6.00% Down Move; Covington Capital Management Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position By $3.33 Million

Covington Capital Management increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 1861.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 166,575 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Covington Capital Management holds 175,525 shares with $3.51M value, up from 8,950 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.58 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY

The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 27.25% or $21.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 6.45M shares traded or 509.34% up from the average. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 17/05/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $1.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy Merchandise; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy MerchandiseThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.59B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $53.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OLLI worth $215.52M less.

More notable recent Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ollie’s -19% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : OKTA, FIVE, HRB, WSM, ASND, PVH, OLLI, SMTC, NTNX, BOX, ZUO, GES – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

Analysts await Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OLLI’s profit will be $29.20M for 30.75 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,669 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 16,472 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 126,400 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 34,228 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 86,824 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 20,706 shares. Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al reported 36,497 shares stake. Bessemer Grp reported 757,426 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 5,904 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.08% or 24.89M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 88,000 shares. Highland Mngmt Lp has invested 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Covington Capital Management decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK) stake by 16,548 shares to 281,586 valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 6,200 shares and now owns 117,153 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 3.55% above currents $20.28 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.