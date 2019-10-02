Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Reaches $54.96 52 Week Low; Celsius Holdings (CELH) SI Increased By 1.62%

The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) hit a new 52-week low and has $52.76 target or 4.00% below today’s $54.96 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.50B company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $52.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $139.80 million less. The stock decreased 5.89% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 1.19 million shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OLLI News: 05/04/2018 – The Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Availability to Purchase Excess Toy Merchandise; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2017 INCLUDED A $0.50 BENEFIT RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET SALES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.21 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13.2% TO 14.1% ON A 52-WEEK BASIS; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O FY SHR VIEW $1.64, REV VIEW $1.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us bankruptcy created ‘the perfect storm’ for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, says CEO; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.65 TO $1.69, EST. $1.78; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.2 BLN TO $1.21 BLN; 04/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 2.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLLI)

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) had an increase of 1.62% in short interest. CELH’s SI was 2.17 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.62% from 2.13 million shares previously. With 63,000 avg volume, 34 days are for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s short sellers to cover CELH’s short positions. The SI to Celsius Holdings Inc’s float is 27.12%. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 159,267 shares traded. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Di; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS, NAMES JOHN FIELDLY CEO; 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Divisions Of Global Conglomerate, Ahold Delhaize; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Celsius Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELH); 10/05/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC CELH.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million in Series A Financing to Develop Precision Therapeutics for People with Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Third Rock, GV back Broad spinout Celsius in bid to develop precision meds for autoimmune disease @BrittanyMeiling

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 33.35% above currents $54.96 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had 9 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, August 29 report. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OLLI’s profit will be $24.80 million for 35.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on Behalf of Ollieâ€™s Stockholders and Encourages Ollieâ€™s Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) and Encourages Ollie’s Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OLLI – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.50 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 26.31 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

More notable recent Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) Can Afford Some Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Celsius Announces Launch of Newest Non-Carbonated Flavor “Grapefruit Melon Green Tea” – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Celsius Holdings Cools Off After $25 Million Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Celsius Holdings Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 3rd – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.