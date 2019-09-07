Olin (OLN) Valuation Declined While Beaconlight Capital Decreased Stake by $3.62 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Value Rose While Parsec Financial Management Decreased Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 157,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 776,090 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 1.79M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, down from 345,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald, worth $234,882. $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. 250 shares valued at $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olin (NYSE:OLN) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $72.30M for 9.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 7,285 shares to 390,615 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.