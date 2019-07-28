Olin (OLN) to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019; Mdu Resources Group (MDU) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:OLN) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Olin Corp’s current price of $21.35 translates into 0.94% yield. Olin Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.76M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board

Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 126 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 119 reduced and sold their stakes in Mdu Resources Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 128.34 million shares, up from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mdu Resources Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 89 Increased: 80 New Position: 46.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 32,089 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 44,200 shares. Creative Planning reported 8,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.01% or 97,883 shares. Shapiro Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 285,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Inc Ltd Company accumulated 8.65 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 8,954 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 70,000 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 29,492 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 23,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 217,730 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 2,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 87,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura downgraded the shares of OLN in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Reduce” rating. The rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. for 393,471 shares. Sir Capital Management L.P. owns 376,500 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 1.54% invested in the company for 133,946 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 0.99% in the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca, a California-based fund reported 8.84 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 18.75 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.