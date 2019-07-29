Olin (OLN) to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Zynga (ZNGA) Stake By $6.25 Million

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:OLN) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Olin Corp’s current price of $21.35 translates into 0.94% yield. Olin Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.78M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 166.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.25 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 2.00M shares with $10.66 million value, up from 750,000 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $6.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 20.89 million shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) stake by 155,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 14,919 shares and now owns 2,081 shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 10 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Stephens upgraded the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Vanguard owns 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 73.62 million shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 44,320 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. American Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 20,300 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Com Incorporated invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 912,647 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 11,729 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 30,650 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 19.46M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 23,103 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 21,959 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 0.23% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.69M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 308,756 shares. Ellington Management Group Llc holds 0.41% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 97,546 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability reported 50 shares. Beaconlight Ltd Co invested in 5.1% or 776,090 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 281,787 shares. Moreover, Fruth has 0.57% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Rbf invested in 60,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management Communications has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bowen Hanes Co Inc holds 0.04% or 43,675 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.03% stake. Credit Capital Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 29,097 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 304,032 shares.