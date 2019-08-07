Olin (OLN) to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019; 4 Analysts Bullish 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Among 6 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. 2U has $102 highest and $1700 lowest target. $70.78’s average target is 427.03% above currents $13.43 stock price. 2U had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TWOU in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Berenberg. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. See 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 56.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $85.0000 55.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:OLN) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Olin Corp’s current price of $18.31 translates into 1.09% yield. Olin Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.79M shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 3.67M shares traded or 63.96% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $850.59 million. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2U: This Education Play Does Not Look Like A Wise Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2U: Enrollment Is Weakening – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 2U Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,008 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 137,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd reported 51,437 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 355,728 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 103,730 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P holds 32,874 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 133,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 61,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp reported 159,917 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 281,787 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% or 268,803 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 19,632 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 1.57 million shares. Prudential Pcl holds 487,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.