Olin (OLN) Stake Has Boosted by Hbk Investments L P; Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.84 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 186.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 67,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 102,923 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 35,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 851,537 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $213.1. About 11.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 157,929 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $38.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,400 shares, and cut its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc.

