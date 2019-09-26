Olin (OLN) Shareholder Stifel Financial Has Raised Position; Scholtz & Company Has Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 1,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 29,312 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 27,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 72.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 253,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 602,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.19 million, up from 349,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.82 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,759 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 24,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,245 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 6,744 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 10,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. $4,479 worth of stock was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Smith Vince J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was made by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.