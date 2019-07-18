Olin (OLN) Shareholder Jefferies Group Has Increased Its Holding by $402,592; Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Upped Nordstrom (JWN) Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 2.64M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 123.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 17,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,710 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, up from 14,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 891,045 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN)

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity.

