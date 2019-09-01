Olin (OLN) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Holding; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Declined While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.49 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 55,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 70,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 269,004 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 119,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82 million, up from 996,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 3.18M shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management holds 89,800 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability has 13,852 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited stated it has 23,783 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.07% or 98,404 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Street Corporation invested in 6.53M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs Co stated it has 19,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Cap Inc holds 0.08% or 38,775 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,613 shares. Us State Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.06% or 6.05 million shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 31,066 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 120,418 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $47.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 99,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,147 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 15,000 shares worth $234,882. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of stock. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 79,432 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 859,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).