Olin (OLN) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position Lifted by De Burlo Group Inc

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 87,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 161,325 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 248,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 2.50 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 225.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 36,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $320.44. About 990,467 shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3,925 shares to 124,597 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Menta Cap Llc owns 40,400 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Schneider Cap invested in 0.89% or 168,252 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 74,700 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 422,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 204,862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie holds 4.19M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 13,852 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 33,937 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested in 0.07% or 24.73M shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Com stated it has 42 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 57,431 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Company accumulated 8.65 million shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock. 600 shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M, worth $10,872. On Wednesday, May 8 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 8,000 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Olin Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Olin Declares 371st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Olin Corporation (OLN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, ULTA, UNH – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

