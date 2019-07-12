Olin (OLN) Reaches $21.52 After 4.00% Up Move; Plantronics (PLT) Sentiment Is 1.46

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 101 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 69 reduced and sold their stock positions in Plantronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Plantronics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 450,006 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.70 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 60,450 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $29’s average target is 34.76% above currents $21.52 stock price. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Monday, June 24 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30 to “Reduce”.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald also bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 58,349 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 44,200 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 251,314 shares. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.45 million shares. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 304,032 shares. Paloma, Connecticut-based fund reported 53,471 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 82 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 33,954 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 489 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Natixis owns 97,883 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 21, 2019.