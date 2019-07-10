Olin (OLN) Reaches $20.58 After 9.00% Down Move; Alyeska Investment Group LP Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.02 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback AuthorizationThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.39 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $18.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OLN worth $305.28M less.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 7,547 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 63,069 shares with $35.99 million value, up from 55,522 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $530.31. About 272,542 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 1 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ISRG, JNJ, STX – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst: Intuitive Surgical Could Lead Its Market For Another Decade – Schaeffers Research” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Will Earnings Season Prompt a Resurr-tech-tion? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. $1.09M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 378,739 shares to 378,312 valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) stake by 25,952 shares and now owns 73,522 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt Corp holds 0.18% or 11,907 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,051 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,536 shares stake. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Llc reported 19,590 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 22,273 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 3,960 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 75 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Invsts stated it has 3.45 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 15 are held by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 4,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corp stated it has 200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 483 shares. Df Dent And reported 227,257 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Olin Updates Second Quarter 2019 And Full Year 2019 Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beverley A. Babcock Appointed to Olin’s Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 214,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.04% or 50,225 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 0.12% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 815,759 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 74,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 32,304 shares. Winch Advisory has 13,852 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Lc reported 8.65M shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Oakbrook Invests owns 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 17,600 shares.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.37M for 32.16 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 9.86 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.