Olin (OLN) Position Lifted by Proxima Capital Management Llc; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $300,245

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 3.00 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 67,713 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99M, down from 70,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 1.97M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 40,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Inc Ltd Company holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 100 shares. 13,894 were reported by First Allied Advisory Service. Gotham Asset Management Llc reported 275,612 shares. 1,200 were reported by Hartford. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 18 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0% or 440 shares. 100,300 were reported by Ci Invests. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc owns 169,414 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 839,852 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S. 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 166,100 shares to 365,300 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Capital Management LP holds 75,000 shares. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Graybill Bartz And reported 13,665 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Private Tru Communications Na invested in 6,262 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Park Corp Oh stated it has 44,503 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 37,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ledyard Natl Bank reported 3,677 shares stake. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc accumulated 15,146 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 12,897 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Personal Services has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,509 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,563 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.