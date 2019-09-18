Olin (OLN) Position Held by Proxima Capital Management Llc; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Position by $2.14 Million as Market Value Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 115,154 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 3.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.07M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 25,270 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 536,300 shares. 2.55 million are held by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. 12,478 are held by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 498,180 shares. The Maryland-based Profund has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 28,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.02% or 33,111 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 56,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Schneider Corp accumulated 259,552 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.25% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 67,198 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was made by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. $4,077 worth of stock was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Friday, August 9. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $234,882 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. $85,000 worth of stock was bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp stated it has 1.29 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 149,384 shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 154,093 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 32,839 are held by Amg National Bank & Trust. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department stated it has 48,817 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.01% or 5,367 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 12.27 million shares. 274,434 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 636,267 shares. Mathes Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,500 shares. Meridian accumulated 41,870 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 3.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

