Olin (OLN) Position Held by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Nli International Boosted Its Position by $471,070

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.45. About 1.66M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Olin Corporation (OLN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 325,455 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 274,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Olin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 5.25 million shares traded or 114.17% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 50,400 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 181,344 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 54,800 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 27,954 are held by British Columbia Investment. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Oppenheimer And has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Geode Cap Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1.36M shares. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 9,364 shares. Natixis has invested 0.54% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Greenleaf invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Schroder Mngmt holds 2,060 shares. Brandywine Global Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 58 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 1,318 are owned by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 72,280 shares to 10,880 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 133,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,360 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.89% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 7,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv, Sweden-based fund reported 192,131 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 29,375 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 823,197 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Citadel Llc invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deprince Race And Zollo invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,114 shares. Oarsman invested in 126,418 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 44,200 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity.

