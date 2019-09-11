Olin (OLN) Holding Has Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc; State Street Trimmed Associated Banc (ASB) Stake by $18.90 Million as Share Price Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 899,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.83M, down from 7.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 969,862 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 13,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 30,410 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 17,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 2.47M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.22M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 437,740 shares to 13.87 million shares, valued at $1.76 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Inds by 15,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 314 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 27,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated has 20,821 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 180,484 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 122,028 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 111,584 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 19,790 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 17,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Llc owns 79,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 15,100 shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Vista Outdoor’s Turnaround Is More Difficult After Walmart’s Ammo Ban – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was made by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $4,479 was bought by Shipp Earl L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 19,248 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 470 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 57,431 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 111,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 395,494 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 48,248 shares. Cwm Lc holds 1,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.65 million shares. Moreover, Bowen Hanes has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 43,675 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).