Olin (OLN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Upped Stake; Signalpoint Asset Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Upped by $332,083 as Share Price Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 3.09 million shares traded or 25.90% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 4.60 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought 15,000 shares worth $234,882. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was bought by Alderman Heidi S. $178,490 worth of stock was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 382,899 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Company invested in 12,478 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.02% or 33,111 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.55 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 8.44 million shares. Proxima Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 8.27% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Macquarie Ltd reported 4.22M shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 37,264 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Credit Cap Invests Lc stated it has 29,097 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Rr Partners Limited Partnership holds 8.31% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 3.42 million shares. Adage Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 9.52 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 1.68 million shares stake.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 155,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 166,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 785,649 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management reported 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Co invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 25,007 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 114,929 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd owns 46,760 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Kopp Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.25% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vestor Ltd Llc holds 1,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 541,752 shares or 3.77% of the stock. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 8,892 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 308 shares or 0.01% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 21,624 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 3.62 million shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd has 3,432 shares.