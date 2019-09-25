Olin (OLN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Stake; King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Position in Sanofi (SNY) by $808,400 as Market Value Declined

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 2.73M shares traded or 95.07% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 09/04/2018 – SANOFI SA SASY.PA : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 83 FROM EUR 81; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi Chief Financial Officer Contamine Plans to Step Down; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma may raise 15-bln rupees in bid for Sanofi generics business – Mint; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.56 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 10.32 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,173 shares to 84,749 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ijr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,570 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Pcl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 18,359 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 1.13 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 469,144 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 23,392 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Shares for $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Tuesday, August 6. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490.