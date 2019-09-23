Olin (OLN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Boston Advisors Has Lowered Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) Holding as Market Value Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.14 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 20,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 177,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, down from 198,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 715,457 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.32M shares. Next Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 493 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Blair William & Co Il holds 6,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil holds 0.03% or 439,089 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust accumulated 225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 323,751 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 78,598 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 50,057 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Nuwave Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). 19,244 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Ltd. Alps Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) for 22,402 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 12,586 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 46,352 shares to 67,910 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp Com (NYSE:HUN) by 72,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Weston (George) Ltd (WNGRF).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

