Olin (OLN) EPS Estimated At $0.16; 1 Analysts Bullish Sabre (SABR)

Among 3 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sabre had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bernstein. See Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Analysts expect Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report $0.16 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 70.37% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. OLN’s profit would be $26.38 million giving it 33.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Olin Corporation’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 1.86 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 786,229 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 21 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold Sabre Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 857,360 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,800 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 155,498 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 286,628 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Group has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Cwm Limited Company holds 0.12% or 286,963 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 9,389 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 86,230 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 27,991 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 358,509 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SABR vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Turns Bearish on Airline Vendor Sabre – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sabre Corporation (SABR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Chubb and Sabre – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. Alembic maintained Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) rating on Monday, June 24. Alembic has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.29% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 103,730 shares. Rbf Llc holds 0.16% or 60,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 29,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Viking Fund Limited Liability has 70,000 shares. Winch Advisory holds 13,852 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd reported 137 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Raymond James Fin Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 13,780 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 30,001 shares. Blackrock holds 19.44M shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 81,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).