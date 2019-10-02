Olin Corporation (OLN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Olin Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Olin Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Olin Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 875,427,594.07% 12.30% 3.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Olin Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 153.55M 18 9.66 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Olin Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Olin Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Olin Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

With average price target of $26.67, Olin Corporation has a potential upside of 48.83%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Olin Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olin Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Olin Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Olin Corporation had bearish trend while Olin Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Olin Corporation are 1.5 and 0.8. Competitively, Olin Corporation’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olin Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Olin Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. In other hand, Olin Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Olin Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Olin Corporation’s competitors beat Olin Corporation.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.