Olin Corporation (OLN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Contrasting side by side

Both Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olin Corporation 23 0.44 N/A 2.08 9.66 Avantor Inc. 18 1.60 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Olin Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Avantor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Avantor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Avantor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Olin Corporation has an average target price of $26.67, and a 50.93% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Olin Corporation and Avantor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 62.2%. Olin Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Avantor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year Olin Corporation had bearish trend while Avantor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Olin Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Avantor Inc.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.