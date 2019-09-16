Olin (Call) (OLN) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Increased Stake by $835,800 as Market Valuation Declined; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.33 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 4,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.72. About 386,339 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 230 shares worth $4,077. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. Shipp Earl L bought 250 shares worth $4,479.

