Olin (Call) (OLN) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Advisors Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $301,645

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 7,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,746 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 81,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.96 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 2.99 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $363,596 activity. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Tuesday, August 6. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. $165,678 worth of stock was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com reported 110,800 shares. Beaconlight Cap Lc invested in 5.1% or 776,090 shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 120,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares. Hbk Investments LP has 0.03% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 102,923 shares. 51,437 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 33,800 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 102,561 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 22 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 30,410 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 60,596 shares. M Holdings Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guardian Inv Mgmt accumulated 16,650 shares. Argyle Capital Management accumulated 0.67% or 40,050 shares. Moreover, Company Of Vermont has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens Management LP holds 34,289 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability accumulated 21,722 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Pcl holds 44,134 shares. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Management has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peoples Financial invested in 14,970 shares. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest has invested 0.93% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated has 6,280 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.62M shares.